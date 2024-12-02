Despite Bitcoin price plunge, deVere Group rolls out cryptocurrency app

This initiative follows the predictions made by Nigel Green, CEO of deVere Group that said cryptocurrency demand will skyrocket in the next 12 months, Bitcoin could gain by 50-60% and will remain highly volatile as it comes under increasing pressure from Ethereum and other cryptocurrencies.

Available for Apple and Android, the app allows users to store, transfer and exchange Bitcoin, Ethereum and Litecoin. More cryptocurrencies will be added in the coming weeks as the deVere Crypto Research Department analyses their inherent values.

The financial analyst considers that Bitcoin will come under increasing pressure from other cryptocurrencies in 2018, as the rivals up their game and as the similarities and differences become better known. Moreover, Ethereum will put the squeeze on Bitcoin the hardest, with many analysts saying Ethereum is supported by superior technology and has more uses than the current dominant leader. Furthermore, Mr. Green predicts the app will be downloaded 50,000 times in 2018.