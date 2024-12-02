Deloitte to open up Smart Identity platform based on blockchain

The company has yet to settle on the details of the exact open-source license under which Smart Identity will handed over, but according to the company’s representatives, “the goal is to make this very free and easy to use.” While Deloitte makes the final decisions on the license, no code has yet been released to the Smart Identity Github page, according to CoinDesk.

The Smart Identity platform has three main components: individual identity-creation, institutional identity creation and analytics. In a demo of the product, the user receives three separate key-pairs to login and each gives the user access to the service in various ways. The sign in key-pair, for example, allows users future access to the platform, while the encryption key-pair lets the user receive information and a final Ethereum account key-pair lets the user write smart contracts.

By populating fields in an existing Ethereum smart contract with any number of attributes, such as a birth certificate, a driver’s license or a passport, you can create an identity. Then, a hash of that smart contract serves as the users identification.

At that point, its then up to a licensing institution like the Department of Motor Vehicles in the US or the Road Traffic Office in Switzerland to set up an account and endorse the documents or not.

Currently, the entire smart contract is hashed, resulting in a less personalized solution, but the company hopes to develop it more. In later incarnations, each individual field will be hashed giving users a way to turn up and turn down identity information much like one might adjust the volume.

Deloittes UK team first identified blockchain identity as a potentially valuable service in early January 2016. Potential competitors already building similar products include venture backed Shocard, Consensyss uPort and Blockstack Labs Onename.