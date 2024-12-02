Deloitte to create blockchain-based digital bank with Ethereum

The companies’ collaboration will focus on helping clients reimagine the core banking environment and consulting on how blockchain technologies can boost their traditional financial products and services. They also plan to link blockchain and Internet of Things to provide data and insights on physical assets, as well as extending efforts around digital identity to form the foundation of a new core-banking digital products.

Deloitte said that it is developing 20 blockchain-related prototypes that cover a multitude of uses such as digital identity, digital banking and cross-border payments.

Deloitte also announced a slew of big ticket blockchain partnerships with BlockCypher, Bloq, Loyyal and the Stellar Development Foundation.