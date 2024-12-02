Deloitte partners NYDIG to offer Bitcoin implementation services

NYDIG will work with Deloitte's blockchain and digital assets practice across multiple areas involving Bitcoin products, such as banking, consumer loyalty and rewards programs, employee benefits and others.

The alliance creates a centralized approach for clients seeking advice implementing Bitcoin products and services. It will help businesses to use the multi-disciplinary services of Deloitte, together with the bitcoin financial and technology products and services provided by NYDIG.

Deloitte has started embedding Bitcoin wallets into existing user experiences, offering Bitcoin rewards programs, and Bitcoin-secured lending.