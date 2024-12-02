Dello partners PandaPay for smart crypto payments

Dello's crypto payments app is now integrated to PandaPay's smart terminals. Now merchants have an EMV-compliant payment device capable of accepting all major credit and debit cards, as well as different cryptocurrencies, within the same transaction flow.

Customers who choose Dello as the payment method on compatible terminals will have a selection of cryptocurrencies they can pay with. Dello converts the crypto to the local currency at the time of purchase, guaranteeing that merchants receive the exact amount they charged the customer.

By doing so, Dello protects merchants from any loss they would incur if the price of the cryptocurrency were to fluctuate during the payment process.