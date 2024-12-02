DeFinity partners with Alpha Impact

DeFinity is a financial technology firm powered and owned by DMALINK and WeOwn. DeFinity is an institutional digital asset ECN and DeFi marketplace for fiat Foreign Exchange, Cryptocurrencies and central bank digital currencies (CBDC).

Alpha Impact is a DeFi-enabled social trading platform that lets users find and copy a top trader while keeping funds in their own wallet. Alpha Impact will be partnering with DeFinity with the collective vision of using technological advances to help traders make better informed trading decisions.

Both projects launched on Cardstarter, a Cardano based launchpad, earlier in 2021 and as they release their operational platforms saw the opportunity to partner and support their respective communities. With Alpha Impact's trading capabilities and DeFinity's technical analysis content purposed to advance bringing the traditional and crytpo asset classes together from a trading view. The addition of the now live 'anomaly indicator' AI to the content distribution will give the combined communities insight into markets signals in the digital space, ordinarily reserved for top tier institutional investors.



