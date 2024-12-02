DeFi project KingSwap launches Visa debit card globally

According to the press release, the card offers no annual fees or foreign transaction fees, with rewards of up to 3% back on all deposits. Accepted anywhere that Visa is accepted, KingSwap’s debit card uses a tier one bank and its distributors for payment processing and banking solutions. Besides, KingSwap’s Visa debit card features a sleek, high-end metal design and entitles card holders to perks including high-yield rewards. By owning one of these debit cards, users will be able to purchase cryptocurrencies with lower fees on the KingSwap platform.

They’ll also gain access to benefits and products through KingSwap’s partnerships. KingSwap’s Visa debit cards are limited in quantity, and available on a first-come, first-serve basis for users who have completed KYC verification and begun staking on KingSwap. To request a KingSwap Visa debit card, users can sign up here and complete ID verification. Applicants will be notified when their card is ready to ship.

Furthermore, KingSwap will release four tiers of Visa debit cards, starting with the King’s Royal Black Card, followed by the Queen Platinum Card, Royal Knight Gold Card, and Blue Squire Card. KingSwap’s Royal Knight Card and Blue Squire Card offer a lower entry point to the KingSwap ecosystem, allowing users to stake a small amount of USD 100 - USD 500 and still see significant rewards, including 1% back on all deposits.

KingSwap Visa Debit Cards are loaded with fiat rather than digital assets, and all transactions are denominated in fiat currency. Use of the card is subject to terms and conditions of the applicable cardholder agreement, and may be subject to fees such as ATM fees.