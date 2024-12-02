DeFi Kingdoms integrates Ramp for in-game payments





For one week, players will have zero fees when purchasing AVAX through Ramp.

Originally built on the Harmony blockchain platform, DeFi Kingdoms plays out in a form of fantasy pixel art. The DeFi Kingdoms ecosystem includes a game, an exchange, a native token, hero Non-Fungible Tokens (NFTs), and a liquidity pool.

Through the Ramp partnership, DeFi Kingdoms players can use multiple fiat-to-crypto payment options and top up their wallets or dApps within the game. It will give players a secure way to make in-game purchases on Harmony ONE, the platform on which the game’s governance token – JEWEL – can be traded.

Ramp has partnered with popular NFT-based games, including Axie Infinity and fantasy football game, Sorare.