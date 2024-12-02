Decentralized cloud storage platform Storj goes live

The service enables software developers to push and pull their application data on a decentralized network.

The Storj decentralized blockchain-based cloud storage service appears similar to any other distributed networks. The storage space for the files to be stored on the platform will be provided by the community. The community members – called farmers – are similar to Bitcoin miners. However, instead of contributing their processing power to the pool, they contribute storage space in return for the platform’s own cryptocurrency called Storjcoin.

The company had recently announced its partnership with Microsoft Azure. Storj has joined Microsoft’s Azure platform as a Blockchain-as-a-Service provider which will be made available to the enterprise users. The enterprise users on Azure will soon be able to deploy Storj services on their Azure account using the platform’s one-click deployment option.