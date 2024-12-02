DDoS attack launched over Bitcoin exchange Bitfinex

Currently the exchange is accessible, only after visitors undergo a check by DDoS protection service. Nevertheless, it has sent out several emails to its clients to inform them of the disruption.

According to Razor Forex, the timing of the attack coincides with Bitcoin’s price growth. At press time, the digital currency is trading at USD 1125; only about USD 15.00 away from taking out the January 2017 high at USD 1139.89 - on Luxembourg-based exchange, Bitstamp.

Over the last several weeks, Bitfinex has become the top Bitcoin exchange in the world based on daily volume, the online publication continues. Furthermore, it overtook three Chinese exchanges - BTCChina, OKCoin and Huobi - after warnings issued by the PBoC forced many trading venues domiciled in China to halt cryptocurrency withdrawals.