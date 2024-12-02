Dash wallet available on the App Store

In August 2016, Apple decided to deny entry to the App Store for applications integrating Dash, including the official Dash wallet. With this approval, Dash can now be integrated and used in any relevant application in the iOS App Store, including multi-blockchain wallets and Dash’s own official wallet.

Over the past year, developers and blockchain companies submitted several Dash-integrated wallets to the App Store, of which the vast majority were rejected, according to an official statement. Apple is just trying to look out for user safety by preventing less reputable projects from accessing its ecosystem. The final step of the appeal process was a six-page written report submitted to the App Store at the beginning of June 2017, informing Apple of Dash’s surge in popularity, growth in value and demand, according to EconoTimes.

An official iOS compatible Dash wallet, built by the Dash Core Team, is now ready for download on the App Store.