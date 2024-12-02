Dash, Wall of Coins facilitate cryptocurrency exchange for cash

As a result, users will be able to exchange Dash at major national banks such as Chase, Bank of America, and Wells Fargo, as well as financial service companies like MoneyGram and Western Union. Therefore, Wall of Coins allows users to purchase Dash immediately at tens of thousands of physical locations in twelve countries.

Wall of Coins is a web-based platform that allows users to buy Bitcoin and Dash with cash, or sell Bitcoin and Dash for cash, in a peer-to-peer manner. Additionally, customers can then sell their cryptocurrency holdings to Wall of Coins, and withdraw the corresponding cash value at their closest financial institution.