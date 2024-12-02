Dash teams up with GoCoin, Strike Social and Piiko to expand its reach

The integration of Dash on GoCoin’s platform, an ecommerce digital currency payments processor, will allow people to use Dash to pay products and services on mainstream websites like Cheapair.com, RE/MAX.com, Movietickets.com and Lionsgate.com. Thus, the partnership would help in spreading merchant adoption of Dash.

Dash’s partnership with US-based Strike Social, a popular social media advertising optimization company, is expected to enhance the reach of Dash as an alternative form of payment, particularly for big brands during social media advertising campaigns. Strike Social supports clients like XBox, Coca-Cola, and Netflix, according to Econo Times.

Piiko, based in Dubai, a cryptocurrency-powered prepaid phone company, will now enable Dash top-ups to people using prepaid mobile phones. Piiko works with over 600 mobile operators across 137 countries. Dash’s integration, using BlockCypher’s infrastructure, will provide people around the world an alternative way to pay for their mobile phones.