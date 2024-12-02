Dash teams up with global e-wallet Payza

Payza has recently added multiple ways to support transactions in crypto enabling users with the ability to send and receive Dash to and from other Payza users, spend it at over 100,000 ecommerce retailers, and exchange Dash to 25 different fiat currencies or Bitcoin.

The integration is made possible through blockchain web services and infrastructure provider, BlockCypher. The company specialises in blockchain agnostic solutions and makes it easier for users and companies to interact with several cryptocurrencies through one solution.

Payza primarily serves Asia, Middle East, Europe and South America, with some major markets including Venezuela, Nepal, Pakistan, Brazil, Mexico, and Haiti. It was founded with the aim to provide an alternative method of payment and storage of currency for people who have difficulty accessing bank accounts and traditional financial services.