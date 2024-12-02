Dash partners cybersecurity service Bugcrowd to identify blockchain vulnerabilities

Starting with August 2017, Dash will employ a private bug bounty program through Bugcrowd, tapping into a curated, invite-only crowd to find Dash vulnerabilities. When a security researcher finds a bug in Dash’s code, the Bugcrowd Technical Operations team will handle bug triage and validation, company representatives explained for Econotimes. Bugs are assigned a ‘severity’ rating and remediation advice is provided to the Dash Core Team.

This will be then expanded to a public program, in line with the rollout of Evolution, where over 60,000 registered security experts around the world will detect issues on behalf of Dash and be rewarded in bug bounty payments.

The move follows recent hacking attack in which a hacker walked away with USD 7 million from investors participating in CoinDash’s ICO.