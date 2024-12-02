Dash, Ankerpay to expand DASH payments network in Sub-Saharan Africa

Users in South Africa can now purchase or sell Dash through their ATMs or wallets and spend it at participating merchants in the country. Users can also purchase goods and services online with Dash. Furthermore, the partners will be introducing remittances services to South Africa (and other regional markets) from the UK and Europe.

Dash’s InstantSend allows users to receive their Dash and convert it into the local currency in the method they prefer. AnkerPay will be working with Dash Nigeria to help grow merchant and user adoption of AnkerPay and Dash across South Africa initially, then Western Africa.