Dash added to cryptocurrency exchange Kraken

Furthermore, Kraken also added fiat-trading pairs for Dash (Dash/USD and Dash/EUR) in addition to a Dash/Bitcoin trading pair. Notably, the exchange will take advantage of Dash’s InstandSend functionality, allowing for withdrawals with instantly-confirmed transactions, according to CoinTelegraph.

Not only Kraken, but also BitPanda, a European cryptocurrency exchange, recently added Dash-fiat trading pairs, increasing buying options for Dash without first going through Bitcoin.

Recently, early Bitcoin pioneer Charlie Shrem collaborated with the Dash DAO (decentralized autonomous organization) to create a Dash debit card. While ShakePay and SpectroCoin currently offer Dash cards, the Shrem card will be the first one widely available in the United States and will also prominently feature Dash branding on the card itself, the online publication continues.