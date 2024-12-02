Darkcoin: from beta to official release

Darkcoin is the first open source cryptocurrency with financial privacy built directly into the software. Darkcoin plans to offer greater anonymity than Bitcoin does by making it extremely difficult to trace a payment to a person.

The technology uses a system called Darksend, which works by mixing up the digital fingerprints of the users coins, the same source reports.

Darksend is based on technology known as the Masternode Network, which currently consists of close to 1000 decentralized servers around the globe maintained by Darkcoin supporters. As such, any user can go through the code and build upon it.

The Instant Transaction confirmation system is a feature designed to allow Darkcoin to compete with credit cards in terms of transaction speed.