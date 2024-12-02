Daleel adds Binance crypto to finance marketplace in MENA

These banking products include credit cards, loans, and mortgages. The integration is being carried out through the Binance Link Programme, which enables third-party platforms to access selected crypto trading pairs.

The partnership allows Daleel to display the top 10 trading pairs from Binance, currently the world’s largest cryptocurrency exchange by trading volume. By offering access to digital asset information next to traditional financial products, the move aims to reflect evolving consumer preferences in the region.

Crypto listings join traditional financial services

According to representatives from Binance, incorporating crypto offerings into mainstream financial comparison platforms could support wider recognition of digital assets as a legitimate part of the financial system. They noted that enabling users to view cryptocurrency options in the same space as traditional products helps integrate digital assets into everyday financial decisions.

Officials from Daleel indicated that the decision was informed by observed regional demand. Recent research cited by the official press release suggests that around one-third of UAE residents currently own digital assets, reflecting a general trend of growing adoption in the Middle East.

Daleel representatives also stated that the company would continue assessing opportunities to expand its cryptocurrency-related offerings in response to shifting consumer needs. The integration of Binance products marks the company’s initial step into bridging traditional finance with the digital asset ecosystem.

Daleel originally expanded to the UAE in January 2025 to help customers in the country simplify their financial decision-making by bridging the gap between customers and financial institutions.