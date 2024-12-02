Cyprus financial regulator opened to blockchain, fintech and regtech

As reported by Cyprus Mail, the commission has already issued a circular on this issue, and the potential of the technology to transform transferring assets processes and foreign exchange. Furthermore, CySEC is also in the process of assessing a draft legislation on the introduction of fundraising mechanism for startups through crowdfunding.

Thus, the commission’s effort will focus on a wider use of regtech and fintech, aiming to preserve the country’s dynamics in the provision of financial services and products.