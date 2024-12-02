Cypherium launches decentralised exchange CypherSwap

This is the first DeFi-centric product from Cypherium, capable of negating several limitations offered by other DEXs. CypherSwap isn't tethered solely to Ethereum tokens and is able to offer a series of tokens from any blockchain ecosystem, including Bitcoin, ETH, and XRP.

CypherSwap removes liquidity concerns thanks to its deterministic algorithm, dubbed the “Automatic Market Maker” (AMM). Therefore, it can provide liquidity regardless of the size of the order book or liquidity pool. It does so by gradually increasing prices along with demand.

The DEX is underpinned by liquidity providers who furnish the corresponding tokens on the chains of various currencies through the CypherLink protocol. These cryptos are then bought by traders who can exchange coins at a fixed fee of 0.30%. The exchange process is automatically completed via smart contracts within the Cypherium chain.



