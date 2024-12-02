Cybersecurity company warns on cryptocurrency channelled to North Korea

The application, which was created on Dec. 24, 2017, uses host computers to mine a cryptocurrency called Monero and sends any coins to Kim Il Sung University in Pyongyang. However, the company warned that a North Korean server used in the code does not appear to be connected to the wider internet, which could mean its inclusion is meant to trick observers into making a North Korean connection.

Kim Il Sung University did not immediately respond to requests for comment, according to Reuters. Nevertheless, others have flagged increasing signs of North Korean interest in cryptocurrencies and underlying blockchain technology.