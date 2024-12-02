This new feature aims to allow Curve’s customers and the crypto-curious to gain more flexibility when it comes to digital assets. Curve enables clients to combine their existing debit, credit, and rewards cards into an all-in-one payment card through the company’s app.

Whenever a user earns a reward through the app or Curve card, they have the option to convert that reward into one of 10 different cryptocurrencies. With this new feature, US and UK-based customers can transfer these rewards to their own external digital wallets.

Apart from improving user convenience, the product upgrade also aims to help users make the most of their investments and prepare themselves for the next wave of crypto adoption.

In the company press release, Curve representatives noted that clients expressed the need to increase the spending power of their assets at this point in the market, as some of them have invested in different cryptocurrencies. They also talked about the newly added functionality and how it allows people to manage their earned rewards as they see fit, whether they want to trade them on exchanges, use them to make purchases or hold them for long-term investments.

More information about Curve and its recent partnerships

Curve is a super app that launched to the public in 2018 and has amassed more than 4 million customers around the world. The app gives customers more control over their existing cards by turning both their physical and digital wallets into one single card. According to the official press release, Curve customers have complete control of their existing accounts. The company has no FX and transaction fees, and it ensures a complete financial and spending picture in one place to support better budgeting.

In March 2023, Curve partnered with UK-based wearable tech pioneer DIGISEQ to bring wearable payments to more than 30 countries. Supported by DIGISEQ’s contactless payment technology, the partnership aimed to introduce a unique product offering to the European market. The collaboration blends Curve’s financial super app with an array of wearable items, giving customers the ability to pay for goods quickly and securely.

In essence, DIGISEQ allowed Curve to give more choice and convenience to its customers in how they make contactless payments, with a choice of various wearable items that go wherever the customer goes.