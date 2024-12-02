Curv secures USD 23 mln funding, launches tX for digital assets

The company obtained investment from CommerzVentures, Coinbase Ventures, Digital Currency Group, Team8, and Digital Garage Lab Fund. tX represents a group of cryptographers and engineers who use Curv’s keyless technology to develop deployment models for both crypto-native and traditional financial institutions. The funds will be used to continue Curv’s international growth, for new solutions inside tX, product innovations, and hiring of talent.

Curv is driving traditional institutional and crypto-native demand for digital assets through its multi-party computation (MPC) security technology, a requirement to transfer, store and manage any digital asset on any blockchain or DLT, according to the official press release.