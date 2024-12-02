Currency.com joins CryptoUK trade association

CryptoUK is a self-regulatory trade association established to promote higher standards of conduct in the crypto sector, help create fit for purpose regulation and ensure the UK fulfils its potential to be a global crypto leader. Currency.com joins the association as an executive member.

In his new role, Currency.com will share best practices and recommend how the sector responds to industry developments. Alongside the association’s other members, it will also provide information to regulators and policymakers to help drive new regulation in the sector. Other executive members of CryptoUK include Crypto.com, CryptoCompare, BCB Group, Electroneum, eToro, Ripple and Simmons & Simmons.