Currency.com granted licence from the Gibraltar Financial Services Commission

The licence allows the company to use distributed ledger technology for storing or transmitting value belonging to others in connection with the provision of dealer and custody services. The Gibraltar Financial Services Commission has been working on financial regulation in this area for many years.

Currency.com enables crypto holders to buy and sell popular cryptos as well as trade real-world assets including leading shares, indices, commodities, and FX with tokens that mirror the value of the asset. Currency.com is authorised to provide crypto exchange services by Belarus High Tech Park since 2018. The company has offices in London, Minsk (Belarus), and Gibraltar.