This partnership introduces a new capability for Goliaths' clients, allowing them to execute trades instantly while capitalising on competitive FX rates.

Through the collaboration with Currencycloud, Goliaths gains the capacity to seamlessly convert over 30 currencies per trade. Additionally, clients can now opt for various in-app deposit methods, including card deposits and Open Banking through third-party providers. These transactions are promptly and automatically reconciled to support efficient fund management. By integrating Currencycloud's APIs, Goliaths enhances its investment platform, offering a comprehensive experience to its clients and streamlining the investment process on its user-friendly application.

In the official press release, representatives from Goliaths explained the rationale behind this integration and revealed the reason why they chose to partner with Currencycloud. In essence, it was because they required a dependable participant in the currency market, particularly in the context of their expansion into the US while maintaining a presence in Europe. Another advantage came in the form of seamless and expeditious handling of clients' transactions, a contrast to other applications where trade settlement can be time-consuming.

Representatives from Currencycloud, highlighted the increasing importance of wealthtechs and investment applications because they serve as entry points for novice investors seeking to tap into global investment prospects. They also mentioned the user-friendliness of Goliaths' investment app, as well as its focus on catering to beginners. Through this collaboration, Goliaths aims to empower new investors to engage in frictionless, instantaneous transactions, coupled with the advantage of favourable market FX rates. Goliaths' investment application is available for download on both Apple's App Store and Google Play.

Other developments from Currencycloud

Currencycloud was founded in 2012 and specialises in giving businesses the capability to move money across borders and transact globally in several currencies. The company’s technology makes it easier for clients to adopt digital wallets and embed finance into the core of their business, no matter what industry they operate in.

In July 2023, Currencycloud partnered with the all-in-one accounts payable platform Nook to upgrade the latter’s capabilities. Through this collaboration, Nook gained access to Currencycloud’s API technology and upgraded it with the ability to pay invoices in more than 35 different currencies and to more than one hundred countries. The aim of the collaboration was to provide Nook’s customers with a service that removes multiple transactions and simplifies the process of making payments.