Currencycloud and Pyvio partner on cross-border payments

Through this collaboration, Pyvio will use Currencycloud's technology to facilitate fund collection and payments in over 180 countries and more than 30 currencies, including CNH and CNY. According to the company press release, the primary challenge faced by Chinese online merchants is the complex payment collection and payout processes in various markets, particularly in emerging regions with underdeveloped infrastructure and intricate regulatory frameworks.

By joining forces with Currencycloud, Pyvio is looking to enhance its business strategy of forming partnerships with licenced financial institutions to address payment obstacles and offer custom services to merchants based on their individual requirements and preferences. In the official press release, representatives from Currencycloud, APAC, expressed optimism about the partnership, highlighting the significance of Pyvio's solution in overcoming payment-related hindrances for Chinese firms expanding globally.

In turn, officials from Pyvio emphasised the excitement about collaborating with Currencycloud to provide innovative solutions for online ecommerce businesses in emerging markets. The goal is to help Chinese merchants overcome barriers to global expansion and enhance their sales and revenue while continuously improving services to meet evolving customer needs.

More information about the two companies

Currencycloud, a Visa solution, facilitates global money movement for banks, fintechs, and businesses worldwide, enabling transactions in multiple currencies.

Pyvio, a fintech company focused on technological innovation, specialises in building global financial services infrastructure. With a presence in Europe and America, Pyvio is committed to improving the cross-border economy, particularly in emerging markets such as Southeast Asia, Latin America, and Africa. The company offers a wide range of global payment solutions created to meet the industry's needs, integrating with banks and payment providers globally to resolve cross-border funding issues.







