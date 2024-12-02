Curios integrates with Stripe's payment solutions for NFTs

This development represents a step forward for Curios, as it enables the platform to facilitate a seamless, secure, and global commerce environment for creators to directly monetise their content with the added security of blockchain technology.

The integration with Stripe, which is an online payment processing platform, will allow Curios to offer a streamlined and secure payment experience for both buyers and sellers within its creator marketplace and ecosystem. As a result of this integration, Curios users will gain access to a reliable payment infrastructure, simplifying their participation in the growing world of digital content driven by NFT and Web3 technologies.

In the official press release, representatives from Curios highlighted the company's commitment to making Web3 technologies accessible to everyone. Ultimately, expanding payment options for Curios users aims to support the adoption of Web3.

Some of the main benefits of the Curios and Stripe integration include:

Curios users can now conduct transactions on a global scale, thanks to Stripe's support for payments in over 135 countries and a wide range of currencies.

Stripe's security measures and fraud prevention tools ensure that every transaction on Curios is safe and reliable.

The integration aims to minimise payment processing times, enabling NFT buyers and sellers to complete transactions swiftly.

Curios wants to provide a user-friendly experience, and the Stripe integration further enhances the platform's ease of use.

Sellers can now receive payments directly into their bank accounts, offering financial flexibility and convenience.

The context of this new partnership

According to the company press release, Curios' integration with Stripe coincides with robust growth in its digital content marketplace, where artists, creators, athletes, and influencers share unique content and engage directly with their fans. This collaboration aligns with Curios' vision of establishing a globally accessible marketplace where the creator community can flourish.

In September 2023, Stripe has introduced new product updates in Southeast Asia in a bid to accelerate digital commerce and automate the financial processes of businesses. Following this announcement, Stripe expanded its revenue and its finance automation suite into Vietnam, Malaysia, Indonesia, and Thailand, in addition to Singapore, aiming to improve the way they are developing around the world.

The new product updates are set to offer businesses of all sizes in the regions the possibility to meet the needs, demands, and preferences of their customers, as well as expand their digital commerce offerings and pursue global growth opportunities.