



This acquisition strengthens CUBE’s capabilities by integrating a proven regulatory control data network and full traceability. Moreover, it aligns with the company’s mission to support the financial services sector and regulated industries in navigating increasingly complex compliance and risk environments. The result is a unified, data-driven platform for regulatory compliance and risk management within the industry.











Acin’s AI-based platform enables financial institutions to securely digitise their non-financial risk analysis, leveraging optimised data intelligence and analytical features.

Acin has built a network that adjusts control data and facilitates the appropriate sharing of optimal strategies and standards among financial institutions. This collaboration creates new opportunities for regulatory compliance and risk mitigation, allowing customers to compare processes and effective strategies with their anonymised peers. It provides valuable insights to optimise controls while maintaining full privacy and integrity of data.

Furthermore, the acquisition marks the beginning of an expanded global industry collaboration led by CUBE and supported by five banks, with additional banks expected to join by 2026, according to the company.





Regulatory compliance landscape for fintechs

As a rapidly growing industry, fintech providers face numerous challenges, including data security, regulatory compliance, scalability, and technological advancement. A significant portion of fintechs—47%—identify unfavourable regulatory environments as a major hurdle to their growth. Additionally, 38% indicated that a favourable regulatory landscape was an important factor supporting their expansion.

To address these needs, CUBE aims to optimise its capabilities for regulatory compliance and operational risk. Following the 2024 acquisition of Thomas Reuters Regulatory Intelligence, Oden, and RegRoom, CUBE’s acquisition of Acin introduces an augmented capability by uniting regulatory compliance and operational risk into a single platform – RegPlatform.