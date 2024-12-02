The company has invited universities to apply for a free license to use the tool in an effort to build relationships with these institutions and help enrich research projects with fresh blockchain intelligence while contributing to wider topics of blockchain and cryptocurrency research.

Crystal Expert is an all-in-one blockchain analytics tool employed by financial institutions, virtual asset service providers and supervisory agencies around the world. Compliance teams can use the system to monitor crypto transactions and make sure that they meet global regulatory anti-money laundering requirements.

The system is also used by investigators to root out bad actors and trace the flow of illicit crypto transactions. Crystal Expert offers visualizations of crypto transactions and customer networks, as well as up-to-date data and transaction monitoring for thousands of cryptocurrencies in real-time.

In the company press release, Crystal Blockchain officials highlighted the rapid adoption of digital assets and blockchain technologies and acknowledged the role of universities in pioneering research studies and fostering innovation in the crypto space. They also mentioned that they’ve already worked with several universities to date that used Crystal Expert and engaged with their team of experts to further their research programs and teach emerging concepts.

For example, the publication of a research paper titled ‘A Tale of Two Markets: Investigating the Ransomware Payments Economy,’ was possible due to one such a partnership. The paper’s authors worked with Crystal to track the destination of outgoing transactions and study the laundering strategies of ransomware groups as well as the time needed to wash out the money.

More information about Crystal Blockchain

Earlier in 2023, Crystal launched its own training programme for professionals who are interested in improving their cryptocurrency-related skills and knowledge. Crystal’s courses are delivered by its in-house experts in blockchain regulation, investigation and intelligence, and they are created specifically for businesses adopting cryptocurrencies or exploring the sector. The training sessions are conducted online or in person.

In October 2022 Crystal launched a ‘watchlist’ functionality that sends alerts and identifies risks with VASPS for FIs. At the time, the Crystal team introduced this new functionality as part of a beta phase that allowed for VASP checks. The new feature enabled users (typically financial institutions) to add VASP entities for detailed activity monitoring to identify risks. The new tool included a watchlist, two compliance risk alerts, activity monitoring alerts, and stats. A watchlist is a set of entities selected by the user, for each of which constant checks are carried out by the rules specified by the user in Alert Settings.