By leveraging Crystal Intelligence's compliance and monitoring technology, Banxa aims to optimise its ability to comply with Australia's new regulations and adapt to these changes effectively.











Crypto regulation in Australia

This collaboration arises as the Australian Securities and Investments Commission (ASIC) issues a consultation paper, stating that companies offering certain digital assets must secure an Australian Financial Services Licence (AFSL) if the digital assets are financial products. They also need to comply with the AML/CTF regime, which requires robust compliance technology.

Australia has been proactive in establishing a regulatory framework for cryptocurrencies, aiming to balance growth with consumer protection. The regulation of digital assets in Australia falls under the purview of various regulatory bodies, primarily ASIC and AUSTRAC.

In December 2024, AUSTRAC established an internal cryptocurrency task force to identify and take action against crypto ATM providers that do not comply with the country's anti-money laundering laws.

The government agency found that crypto was increasingly being exploited for money laundering, especially through crypto ATMs, which are accessible and make instant and irreversible transfers. ATMs found to disregard anti-money laundering laws were subject to financial penalties.

AUSTRAC and ASIC’s role in enforcing cryptocurrency compliance focuses on protecting consumers from misleading conduct, licencing and monitoring financial service providers, enforcing compliance with laws, implementing customer identification procedures, and reporting suspicious transactions.

As blockchain technology evolves, the cryptocurrency market continues to challenge traditional regulatory frameworks in Australia. For businesses, this means that compliance, licencing, disclosure and client classification are essential to avoid legal repercussions.

For investors, understanding the regulatory environment is critical to avoiding scams, making informed decisions, and mitigating trading risks associated with complex financial instruments.