CryptoXpress launches mobile app

CryptoXpress’s mission is to service the intersection between crypto and banking for crypto users globally. The app for trading cryptocurrecies and NFT’s is now available on Android with iOS availability to follow shortly.

The next phases will introduce banking services like bill payments and easy fiat/crypto transfers, a socially shared experience, and retail and member benefits, all in one mobile experience.

Furthermore, CryptoXpress announced partnerships with Binance, Polygon, and also multiple investors, marketing and promotional partnerships. The company is registered and compliant under the regulatory jurisdiction of Estonia and is planning a staged service launch to 26 countries globally.