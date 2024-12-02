CRYPTOSTONE launches crypto payment gateway

The project is an entirely anonymous with no KYC financial ecosystem on the blockchain. The founders offer their NO-KYC CPG services for challenges with cross-border payments and other issues. Everyone in their ecosystem can utilize the Crypto Payment Gateway (CPG) on their homepage to provide their consumers with an alternative payment method.

Anyone from anywhere in the world can use the crypto payment gateway to pay businesses with cryptocurrencies. With their CPG API and plugins, users can track real-time and connect transaction systems to their ecommerce solutions.

Users in the CRYPTOSTONE ecosystem can use their crypto payments gateway on their website to offer their consumers an alternative payment method. People can trade discreetly using Cryptostone's centralized exchange. They can create their cryptocurrency exchange and transact in a fully decentralized and peer-to-peer manner with their decentralized exchange.



Cryptostone offers a Decentralized Worldwide Stock Market platform to help customers organize fundraising events. It uses decentralized listing and delisting via blockchain consensus to make the crowdfunding and investment process more inclusive and accessible.