This integration introduces two Mini Apps within World App, providing users the ability to convert their Worldcoin tokens into goods and services, where the token is available.The collaboration has launched two Mini Apps powered by Cryptorefills' gift card and mobile top-up catalogue.

These Mini Apps are accessible on both iOS and Android platforms:

Mobile Top-Up Mini App: Users can recharge mobile airtime or purchase data bundles from over 600 mobile operators across 180 countries. Transactions can be completed entirely within the World App using Worldcoin tokens.

Services Mini App: Users can purchase gift cards from over 5,000 brands in 150 countries. The process involves selecting the desired brand and amount, and finalising the purchase with Worldcoin tokens.

These transactions are conducted on World Chain, a Layer 2 blockchain built on the OP Stack, designed for efficiency and scalability. This infrastructure minimises transaction fees and speeds up processing, enhancing the practicality of using cryptocurrency for daily transactions.

Beyond the Mini Apps, Cryptorefills has also integrated the World Chain network into its own platform. Customers on Cryptorefills.com can now make purchases with Worldcoin tokens, choosing between the Optimism network or World Chain’s Layer 2 network.

Other noteworthy developments from Cryptorefills

In April 2024, Cryptorefills Labs unveiled a research report titled ‘Stablecoins in Crypto-Shopping.’ The report explored the burgeoning significance of stablecoins and alternatives to Ethereum's mainnet in facilitating consumer transactions with cryptocurrencies. Through comprehensive analysis, the report provided insights into the preferences and behaviours of crypto-shoppers.

Key findings from the report indicated a notable preference for stablecoins among crypto-shoppers, with nearly 80% favouring them over Bitcoin, Ethereum, and other cryptocurrencies for transactions. Moreover, it was revealed that 62% of consumers engaging in cryptocurrency shopping were more inclined to make purchases if the vendor accepts stablecoins.