



Through this initiative, Cryptorefills aims to support over 23 million World App users globally in booking flights and hotels using Worldcoin (WLD) and USDC.e. The company initially integrated with World App in October 2024, with it planning to provide additional features intended to enable users to make purchases with Worldcoin tokens. At that time, the company launched two new mini apps, including Mobile Top-up and Services, within World App, offering users the ability to convert their Worldcoin tokens into goods and services, where the token was available.











Cryptorefills’ Flights and Hotels mini apps

With the launch of Cryptorefills’ Flights and Hotels mini apps, which are accessible on both Android and iOS, customers are set to benefit from a simplified and integrated booking experience. The two tools are available globally, with the Flights mini app allowing users to book flights across 300 global airlines while the Hotels mini app supports them in booking hotels and short-term stays across approximately 1 million properties worldwide. Moreover, transactions are set to be processed by Cryptorefills over the World Chain, in turn ensuring security, efficiency, and decreased processing fees. At the same time, the move enables users to utilise cryptocurrency for travel and accommodation bookings.

Furthermore, the roll-out of the travel services within the World App solidifies Cryptorefills' position as a partner for blockchain companies seeking to bridge their communities to the real world through travel. Regardless of whether they are travelling for business or leisure, World App customers can benefit from a crypto-enabled experience that meets their needs, demands, and preferences.





