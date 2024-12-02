Euro Coin (EUROC) is issued by Circle under the same full-reserve model as USD Coin (USDC). EUROC payments will be offered to CryptoRefills customers over the Ethereum network.

The crypto-shopper community served by CryptoRefills is vast and diverse, with different needs. EUROC will mainly meet the needs of the European customers of CryptoRefills, those looking to mitigate exchange rate volatility and see prices in a currency they can relate to, and customers actively engaged in the European DeFi and Web 3.0 scene.

CryptoRefills is on a mission to help people all over the world to spend Bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies for their everyday needs. With CryptoRefills, people from 150+ countries and territories can top up their mobile credit and buy gift cards with Bitcoin and other crypto from digital and retail brands.