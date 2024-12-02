CryptoRefills integrates Polygon Technology to offer paymen option based on Layer 2 Ethereum





Payment transactions on Polygon are confirmed in sub-seconds due to faster block generation times while incurring lower fees. This provides a payment solution for faster and low-cost transactions for users who shop with crypto assets like Ethereum (ETH) and other ERC20 tokens.

The use of the Polygon Network offers the opportunity for CryptoRefills users to buy mobile top ups and gift cards paying in ETH, USDT and experience fast delivery and low transaction fees.