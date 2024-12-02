CryptoRefills closes investment led by Eric Barbier

Fintech entrepreneur and angel investor Eric Barbier is the founder of TransferTo (now Dtone and Thunes) and Mobile 365 (acquired by SAP). The investor is currently also the founder and CEO of Singapore based Crypto payments provider Triple A. With this seed round investment, Eric joins Massimiliano Silenzi (CEO) and Simonluca Landi (CTO) on the Board of Directors of CryptoRefills as Chairman of the Board.

According to the official company press release, the investment funds will be fueled into scaling the current business and expanding the service offering with new gift card and incentive services based on blockchain and web3 technologies.

Key features of the Cryptorefills platform

CryptoRefills enables people from over 150 countries and territories can top up their mobile credit and buy gift cards with bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies from the world’s largest digital and retail brands.

As one of the earliest adopters of the Bitcoin Lightning Network, and as the first company in the world to launch Ethereum layer-2 payments (via Polygon Matic and Arbitrum) and fast finality blockchains (via Avalanche and Fantom) for ecommerce payments, CryptoRefills is focused on applied decentralised payments and developing new technologies for the gift card industry.

CryptoRefills is also active in researching and educating on consumer spending of cryptocurrency in retail through its Labs initiative and publishes an annual report on the global use of crypto for purchasing goods and services. CryptoRefills is headquartered in Amsterdam, and a member of the Holland Fintech Association and Blockchain Netherlands Foundation.