CryptoLabs launches Case Bitcoin hardware wallet

The device, which measures around 86mm by 54mm, will enable users to buy and sell, as well as send and receive, Bitcoin.

First announced in November 2015, Case is advertised as a pocket-sized Bitcoin hardware wallet that includes security features such as multisig and biometric authentication.

Crypto Labs was founded in July 2013. Their product, Coinsecure, gained popularity with presence on the web and catering to the Bitcoin community at large in India and across the globe alike.