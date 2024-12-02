Eligible hi account holders will be able to activate a personal IBAN. This will provide them with the ability to fund their hi account with EUR or GBP, as well as to send and receive money to and from other people’s bank accounts through SEPA and FPS.

Initially, the personal IBAN service may be activated via the app by hi members from the UK and EEA countries at no cost, as well as those with Gold membership tier or above outside of the UK and EEA.

The hi app includes the following functionality: