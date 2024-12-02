Cryptocurrencies still characterized as over-hyped

According to a report conducted by Gartner, cryptocurrencies are rated high for transformational impact, meaning they can create new ways to save or make businesses money, while cryptocurrency exchanges are moderate, meaning they provide incremental improvements to established processes.

Cryptocurrencies first appeared in Gartners hype cycle in 2014, just after the peak of inflated expectations. In 2015 they have moved a fraction lower. Meanwhile, cryptocurrency exchanges find themselves squarely in the middle of this trough, which is characterised by waning media interest. They are predicted to plateau in by 2020, much faster than cryptocurrencies, which Gartner estimates will level out in by 2020-2025.