The collaboration underscores Crypto.com’s focus on expanding its global footprint while prioritising security and compliance. Deutsche Bank, a global leader in financial services, will support Crypto.com’s strategic initiatives by offering additional banking services and broader country coverage as the relationship develops.

This move aligns with Crypto.com’s recent milestones, including the unveiling of its 2025 product roadmap and the introduction of Level Up, a new program offering improved benefits and rewards for its users.

Key benefits of the partnership

Efficiency: simplified corporate banking capabilities in key markets.

Regional growth: a strong foundation for expansion in the Asia-Pacific region.

Strategic support: collaboration with a globally recognised banking provider.





Asia-Pacific's crypto growth: key markets leading the way

The Asia-Pacific region has emerged as a critical hub for cryptocurrency adoption, with countries like Singapore, Hong Kong, and Australia leading the charge. According to a report by Chainalysis, in 2023, the Asia-Pacific market accounted for over 35% of global cryptocurrency transactions, highlighting the region's pivotal role in shaping the global digital asset landscape. This growth can be attributed to progressive regulations, high-tech adoption, and a rapidly expanding base of crypto users. In Singapore, the government’s crypto-friendly regulatory environment has fostered a thriving fintech ecosystem, while Australia’s large institutional interest and Hong Kong’s growing blockchain initiatives further solidify the region’s dominance. Crypto.com’s strategic partnerships and localised services in these markets position it to capitalise on this trend, providing tailored solutions that cater to the increasing demand for secure and efficient crypto transactions in the region.

Singapore’s crypto-friendly regulatory environment has attracted a significant number of blockchain and crypto companies, which collectively raised over USD 1.5 billion in venture capital funding in 2023 alone. Crypto.com’s expansion in Singapore allows it to tap into this market, offering solutions that align with the country's regulatory standards and its growing appetite for innovative financial services. The presence of major crypto exchanges and financial institutions in Singapore, paired with its status as a fintech hub, further supports Crypto.com’s business strategy of increasing its market share and deepening its engagement with a tech-savvy, crypto-native audience.