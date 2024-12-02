



The partnership is set to introduce new banking and money management features through the integration of Green Dot’s Arc platform, further strengthening Crypto.com’s position in the evolving landscape of crypto banking and digital financial services.











Through this integration, Crypto.com customers in the US will gain access to better on-ramp and off-ramp capabilities for their Cash Accounts. Users will be able to fund their accounts using US dollars either digitally or through cash deposits at over 95,000 Green Dot Network retail locations across the country. This network includes major retailers such as Walmart, CVS, Walgreens, and 7-Eleven, ensuring widespread accessibility.

The partnership aims to address one of the core challenges in cryptocurrency adoption: bridging the gap between traditional fiat systems and digital assets. By providing both digital and physical cash access, the collaboration improves the everyday utility of cryptocurrencies for retail users.





Launch of interest-earning savings vault

As part of the new offerings, Crypto.com will also introduce a savings vault feature powered by Arc. This interest-earning vault allows users to grow their balances while maintaining easy access to funds for cryptocurrency transactions. The feature is positioned to provide more flexible money management options for crypto users and is expected to evolve with additional capabilities in the future.

The integration with Green Dot supports Crypto.com’s strategy to provide more inclusive financial tools and infrastructure. Green Dot’s Arc platform and retail network have played a significant role in increasing access to modern banking solutions, particularly in underserved and underbanked communities across the US. With 96% of the US population living within three miles of a Green Dot cash access location, the partnership enables a more inclusive and user-friendly crypto experience.