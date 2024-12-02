Allnew was previously owned by the Cyprus Securities and Exchange Commission and is licensed to offer investment and ancillary solutions with various financial instruments. With the purchase, the company is now able to deliver eligible users a broader range of services and financial products, including, among others, securities, derivatives, and contracts for difference.











Crypto.com, expanding its range of product offerings

The move comes after Crypto.com received its MiCA licence in January 2025, which allows it to passport services across the EEA. The licence reflects the company’s mission to support its Crupto.com Roadmap and plans to expand its product offerings.

Crypto.com’s solutions are leveraged by over 100 million customers, with the company focusing on regulatory compliance, security, and privacy. Representatives from Crypto.com expressed their strong support for the MiCA regulation, believing it will provide clarity and promote a more unified approach to regulating the industry across the EU. They notes that this regulation will increase confidence in the crypto sector. Crypto.com remains committed to responsible growth in the EU, which is an important and expanding hub for crypto investment. The company is eager to collaborate with the EU to ensure ongoing compliance with MiCA regulations.

Securing a MiFID licence further strengthens the company’s mission of offering a more comprehensive and regulated suite of financial products for users. Crupto.com has already expanded its brand into Europe, and, with this licence, it is preparing to offer its customers even more ways to engage with its platform. The MiFID adds to the company’s expanding list of global licences and registrations.

The initiative follows Crypto.com’s recent acquisitions, including the purchase of Fintek Securities, Charterprime, Orion Principals, and SEC-registered broker-dealer Watchdog Capital.