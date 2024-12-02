Crypto.com releases the Spanish version of its mobile app and exchange

As a result, Crypto.com’s services will be accessible to the 500m+ Spanish-speaking community around the world. The Spanish-language versions of the app and exchange follow the recent release of French-language versions, as the company continues to grow globally and especially throughout Europe.

Headquartered in Hong Kong, Crypto.com was founded in 2016 aiming to enable users control their money, data, and identity. According to the official press release, now it has over 3 million users on its platform.

Crypto.com reached the 3 million user milestone in July 2020. This milestone was reached after rolling out the Crypto.com Card to 31 European markets in April 2020. Since then, the Crypto.com App has reached top 50 in the Finance category in Spain, France, UK, and Italy. Furthermore, the team has launched local Telegram communities supporting most EU languages for better access to instant feedback and support.