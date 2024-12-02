Crypto.com partners with Carlytics





Cardholders in the US can now earn up to 10% back in bonus rewards in addition to their existing Crypto.com Visa Card rewards. All US-based cardholders are automatically enrolled in the program. The partnership with Cardlytics will give cardholders access to rewards at different retailers, including brands such as Adidas, Costco, H&M, Office Depot, Sam's Club, and Shake Shack.

Crypto.com Visa cardholders can explore nearby and online offers from within their Crypto.com App, and simply use their cards. By doing so, they continue to be pioneers and be rewarded for the use of cryptocurrency in everyday life.

Founded in 2016, Crypto.com serves over 10 million customers with a growing cryptocurrency platform.