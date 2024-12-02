



Following this announcement, the Crypto.com Visa Signature Credit Card was developed in order to offer customers a new way to make purchases while earning CRO rewards. With five credit card tiers, cardmembers will have the possibility to earn uncapped CRO rewards at varying rates.

In addition, for the first twelve months from account open or tier upgrade, selected tiers will be enabled to enjoy improved CRO reward rates. Higher tiers will also have additional benefits through the use of Crypto.com’s Level Up Program, such as unlimited Spotify and Netflix rebates.











More information on the Crypto.com x Bread Financial partnership

According to the official press release, Crypto.com clients will have the possibility to pre-qualify or apply for a credit card directly through the company’s application. Once approved, cardmembers will be enabled to immediately add their card to their digital wallets. At the same time, CRO rewards are set to be deposited into the cardmember’s Crypto Wallet within the Crypto.com app, where they can view real-time earnings, and exchange CRO for multiple other cryptocurrencies, several stocks, sports event trading, NFTs, staking, and more.

In addition, the credit card is expected to provide compelling rewards that will enable individuals to maximise their investments with every purchase, while also allowing experienced traders to stack gains over time as they leverage the card and move through the Level Up program.

The partnership is set to develop improved payment solutions, as well as provide businesses with a secure experience and further accelerate the adoption of crypto. Both firms will continue to focus on meeting the needs, preferences, and demands of clients and users in an ever-evolving market, while prioritising the process of remaining compliant with the regulatory requirements and laws of the industry as well.