



Following this announcement, the companies intend to explore this collaboration in the transaction and payments space, as well as new joint optimised capabilities in artificial intelligence (AI) and Open Banking.

In addition, both firms have signed an MOU to combine Beyon Money’s expertise as a payment platform and financial super-app with Crypto.com’s core offerings and proven retail products, aiming to improve the overall experience of their clients. The companies will continue to focus on meeting the needs, preferences, and demands of users in an ever-evolving market, while prioritising the process of remaining compliant with the regulatory requirements and laws of the industry as well.











More information on the Crypto.com x Beyon Money partnership

Crypto.com represents a company that was developed with a commitment set on accelerating the adoption of cryptocurrency through optimisation and innovation. Beyon Money is a financial super-app, offering users access to a suite of financial capabilities and tools, from prepaid cards with global acceptance and benefits to worldwide remittance solutions at competitive rates and safe modes of delivery.

Throughout this strategic deal, the collaboration between Crypto.com and Beyon Money is expected to focus on co-marketing and promoting the respective cards. The companies will also continue to focus on integrating their platforms in order to streamline cryptocurrency purchases on the Crypto.com application, alongside other projects that explore advanced and improved technologies. This process is set to create value through tangible and secure use cases for clients and users.

At the same time, this announcement adds to Crypto.com’s commitment to the market, with the company’s Bahrain entity recently receiving a Payment Service Provider Licence from the Central Bank.