The initiative allows Crypto.com users to convert more than 20 cryptocurrencies, including Bitcoin, Ethereum, and Cronos, into ALL Reward points through the Crypto.com app. Initially available in the UK, EU, and Switzerland, the programme can be used to redeem points for hotel stays and experiences at over 5,600 Accor properties worldwide.

Programme details and future potential

Representatives from Crypto.com noted that this collaboration aligns with the company’s efforts to integrate cryptocurrency into everyday spending and payment options. They added that the partnership creates opportunities for ALL members and Crypto.com users to benefit from seamless crypto-to-point conversions, and they highlighted the possibility of enabling ALL members to redeem loyalty points for cryptocurrency in the future.

Officials from Accor emphasised that the partnership allows Crypto.com users to access Accor’s global portfolio by converting their cryptocurrency into hotel stays. The programme offers an initial promotional incentive of 10% cashback in CRO for crypto-to-loyalty point conversions. Users can access the feature through the Crypto.com app by linking their ALL membership numbers.





Other noteworthy Crypto.com developments

In December 2024, Crypto.com obtained a principal membership licence with Mastercard, enabling the company to directly issue cards on the Mastercard network. This development allowed Crypto.com to launch its prepaid card programme in Bahrain, leveraging Mastercard's infrastructure. In essence, the new initiative provided Crypto.com customers access to Mastercard's global payments network, accepted at over 150 million in-store and online locations.

In the same month, Crypto.com announced that it completed the acquisition of Orion Principals Limited, a company regulated by the Abu Dhabi Global Market (ADGM). Through this move, Crypto.com aimed to further advance its strategy to provide traditional financial services products. As part of its expanded offering, the company was set to deliver eligible users securities, options, futures, and contracts for difference, among others.